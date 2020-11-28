Bonnie J. Weidenhoff, 69, of Tarentum, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Belair Healthcare and Rehab Center, Lower Burrell. She was born March 20, 1951, in Akron, Ohio, daughter of Robert McGrath and Margaret Ferguson. Bonnie lived most of her life in Tarentum and was a custodian for Highlands School District for 13 years. She was a volunteer for Eureka Ambulance services and on the Tarentum Recreation Board. Bonnie graduated from Highlands High School in 1970. She enjoyed camping and cooking, and especially enjoyed her family. Survivors include her daughter, Lori J. (Seth Thomas) Arnold, of Tarentum; brothers, Robert A. (Linda) McGrath, of Manor Township, and Brian J. (Lisa) McGrath, of Tarentum, nieces and nephews, Dylan McGrath, Jennifer Pometo, Kristine Butler, Bryan Kuhn and Bethanne Arnold; stepbrother, Brett (Jennifer) McGrath, of Tarrs; and fur granddog, Zoe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Robert McGrath. All services for Bonnie will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME, INC. 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Visit dusterfh.com
