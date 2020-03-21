Home

Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-1950
Bonnie L. Carmack


1954 - 2020
Bonnie L. Carmack Obituary
Bonnie L. Carmack, 65, of Palmyra, formerly of Turtle Creek, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown. Born July 20, 1954, in Wilkinsburg, she was the cherished daughter of the late Russell A. and Violet M. (Smith) Carmack; and the beloved niece of many late aunts and uncles. Bonnie was an active member of Derry Presbyterian Church in Hershey, where she enjoyed playing in the bell choir. She was a lifetime member of the Order of the Amaranth and the Order of the Eastern Star Astro Chapter 380, and a former member of Hillcrest Presbyterian Church in Monroeville. Bonnie also enjoyed doing ceramic crafts. Bonnie is survived by cousin, Randy (Lisa) Smith, of Murrysville; and a wealth of cherished cousins, church family and friends. In light of current health concerns, visitation, service and burial will all be private. Arrangements entrusted to the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 118 Shaw Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-1950. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org/donate. Online condolences may be given at www.jobefuneralhome.com.
