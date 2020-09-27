Bonnie L. Flowers, 75, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully at home, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. She was born Nov. 5, 1944, in Latrobe, to the late Paul Leo and Mary (Himler) Flowers. Bonnie was born and raised in Latrobe. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe. Bonnie enjoyed going to dog shows, and had many Champion show Pomeranians and Grand Champions. She loved animals and donated money to many animal foundations each year. Survivors include her daughter, Dorothy L. "Dolly" Thompson, of Palm Harbor, Fla.; her grandchildren, David Paul (Elizabeth), Daniel Brian and Dosalyn Rachelle (Daniel) Hafner; and great-grandson, David Daniel. Also surviving is Floyd Kemp, of New Kensington, her rock, the one she could always depend on, someone she loved dearly and with whom she lived the past 20 years. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with the Rev. Kenneth Irvin officiating. Private entombment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Visit dusterfh.com
.