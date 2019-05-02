Bonnie M. (Tarosky) Conner, 58, of Washington Township, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in William Penn Care Center, Jeannette. Born Oct. 16, 1960, in New Kensington, she was a daughter of the late Edward and LaRue (Ross) Tarosky. Bonnie was a graduate of Apollo-Ridge High School and Lenape Tech. She loved creating, buying and selling crafts and enjoyed going to craft shows and yard sales. Bonnie also liked traveling, especially going to the beach with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Samuel Palermo; and her brother-in-law, James Williams. Bonnie is survived by her husband of 27 years, Victor L. Conner; children, Victor J. Conner, of Lower Burrell, Jennifer Conner, of Marienville, Regina (Robert) Pegg, of North Sewickley, and Mark T. (William Riley) Conner, of Hyde Park; grandchildren, Joey, Virina, Maddison and Isaiah; siblings, Deborah Vogel, Cindy (James) Baculik, Barb (Jack) Naviglia, Mark (Pat) Tarosky, Tracey (William) Cecconie, Teresa Williams and Lori (Fred) Spix; many nieces and nephews; and last but certainly not least, her beloved granddog, Marley.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at noon Friday, May 3, 2019, at CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo, with Pastor Lee Rupert officiating. Private interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo, at the convenience of the family.

