Bonnie Sue (Barnett) Scalamogna, 57, of Greensburg, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at her home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Dayton, Pa., on Nov. 22, 1961, a daughter of John "Jack" and Lois (Himes) Barnett, of Lower Burrell. She was a graduate of Burrell High School, class of 1979, and studied business administration at Penn State University. Bonnie's relationship with Jesus was the cornerstone of her life. The faithful way she lived made an impression on everyone who met her, especially her husband, Vinnie. Her example led Vinnie to a deeper faith which, he says, made him a better person. Bonnie poured herself into the kids and families in her role as director of Family Ministries with Charter Oak Church. Bonnie also loved spending time with her family and friends camping and kayaking. She was loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 21 years, Vincent "Vinnie" Scalamogna Jr.; her children, Nathaniel "Nate" and Megan Giunta, both of Lower Burrell, and Victoria "Tori" and Stephanie "Steph" Scalamogna, both at home; her sisters, Barbara (David) Gillette, of Freeport, and Denise (Todd) Johnston, of Lower Burrell; and nephews, Dan (Erin) and Justin (Courtney) Gillette, and Matthew, Josh and Ben Johnston.

Visiting hours will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, and 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Charter Oak Church, 449 Frye Farm Road, Greensburg, PA 15601, where a memorial service for Bonnie will be held at noon Saturday, July 20, 2019. Arrangements are being handled by KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to "Family Ministries" Charter Oak Church at the above address. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch from July 18 to July 19, 2019