Brandi Dawn Rogacki, 29, daughter of Aaron and Marcie Rogacki of Sarver, completed her Earthly journey and was called home to heaven on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at home. She attended the Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children. Brandi enjoyed working at the school store as a price checker and received the Student of the Month Award. Brandi spent her time at home watching TV and listening to country and pop music. She was happiest being with her family, which included spa days with her sister and mom, and loved being scootched by her dad and playing around with her brothers. She also loved shaking her maraca. Brandi was known for her beautiful smile and laughter. She left an imprint on the hearts of everyone who knew her. Besides her parents, Brandi is survived by a brother currently serving in the Navy, Jason Rogacki, and his fiancee Michele Cross, stationed in San Diego, Calif.; brother Tyler Rogacki, of Sarver; sister Tawny Rogacki, of Sarver; grandfather Peter (Audrey) Rogacki; formerly of West Leechburg; uncles Adam (Bev) Rogacki, of Natrona Heights, Andy (Janine) Rogacki, of West Leechburg, Gary Buchanich, of Tarentum, Les Buchanich, of Tarentum, and Bob Henderson, of Sarver; niece and nephew Emma Hebets and John Rogacki, of Virginia; and numerous cousins. Brandi was preceded in death by paternal grandmother Barb Rogacki; maternal grandparents, Frank and Helen Buchanich; her aunt, Yvonne "Sippy" Henderson; and her dog, Leo.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport. Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. following the visitation in the funeral home with the Rev. Mark Davis of Slate Lick United Presbyterian Church officiating. Burial will be held in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Tarentum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place W., Suite 230, Landover, MD 20785-2356; Cerebral Palsy Foundation, 3 Columbus Circle, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10019; or , 810 River Ave., Suite 140, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. To send an online condolence, please visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019