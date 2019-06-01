Bratton T. "Whitey" Williams Jr., 81, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully on the morning of Thursday, May 30, 2019. He was born July 23, 1937, in Arnold to the late Bratton T. Sr. and Grace M. Swartz Williams. Whitey has been a firefighter since 1960, when he served as a volunteer for New Kensington Fire Station No. 4 and later at Station No. 1. He became one of the few distinguished as a paid firefighter for the City of New Kensington from 1969 until 1992. During his time as a fireman, Whitey served as assistant chief, captain and lieutenant. He was also active in the Ways and Means Committee, the Ambulance Corps, the Relief Association, the Scuba Team, and the Rescue Team for the fire department. He bravely served the City of New Kensington until the morning of his passing. Bratton's heroic achievements earned him the title of President of the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF), local 2453. He was a Pennsylvania state fire instructor and a member of the Westmoreland County, Western Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania State Fireman's Association, the Westmoreland County Fire Chief Association, and a social member at VFW Post 92. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, and traveling to Myrtle Beach. Mr. Williams was a 1955 graduate of Ken Hi and was the owner and operator of Williams Custom Engraving. He was a former Mason and Shriner. Whitey is survived by his daughter, Pamela J. (Lisa Hecker) Williams; son, Bratton Joseph "Joe" Williams; and sister, Janice Earney. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Patsy M. Williams; and his sister Nancy Masiarik.

Viewing will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 2, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 3. The Rev. Harold M. Mele Jr. will officiate. Firefighters will assemble at 5 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home for a firefighters memorial service to honor their late member. Entombment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.







