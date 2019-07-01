Home

Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Brenda J. Urik


1962 - 2019
Brenda J. Urik Obituary
Brenda J. (Fagan) Urik, 57, of Allegheny Township, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born Feb. 8, 1962, in Meridian, Miss., to Mary Jean Richards Fagan, of Natrona Heights. Brenda enjoyed spending time with her family and crafting. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 30 years, Jeff Urik; children, Ashley Urik (Reed Enrietti), of Grove City, and Zachary Urik (Jess Polovich), of West Mifflin; and by her siblings, Michael Fagan, of Natrona Heights, Mary Jo (Joe) Dudac, of Tarentum, Mark Fagan, of Tarentum, and Deborah (Scott) Patz, of Great Mills, Md.
Services and burial for Brenda will be private. Arrangements are under the care of CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 1, 2019
