R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1000 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
724-335-0100
Brenda L. Jones


1960 - 11
Brenda L. Jones Obituary
Brenda L. Jones, 58, of New Kensington, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. She was born Nov. 26, 1960, in Adams County, Pa., to the late Calvin and Rose Roth. Brenda is survived by her husband, Frank, and her children, Mellissa, David, Richard, Bobby Jo and Jeanette Freshwater. She was the sister of Sherrie Hammitt, Clavin, Shawn and the late William Roth. Brenda worked for Thrifty Cleaners, in Springdale, for 10 years. She was known for her kind and compassionate nature, her love for her dog "Bubba," a good game of Yahtzee and a passion for arts and crafts.
There will be a private viewing for family only. Arrangements are entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100.
www.rjslater.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019
