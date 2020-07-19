Brenda Quinn, 55, of Cheswick, passed away peacefully on the evening of Thursday, July 16, 2020, due to complications resulting from long term heart failure. She was born March 10, 1965, in New Kensington, to Robert and Karen Venesky. Brenda graduated from Carlow University in 1987 with a bachelor's degree in nursing. Her career spanned 33 years at Presbyterian University Hospital, St. Francis Medical Center, Western Psych and Gateway Health. She is survived by her husband, Michael; and her two children, Emily and Ryan; as well as her sisters, Robin, Susan, and Tina. She will be sorely missed by her sweet rescue pup, Ivy. For the past three years, Brenda tenaciously fought heart and respiratory problems. At no time did she permit her health issues to interfere with her passion for life. In between hospital visits, she continued to redesign her home, nurture her garden, and travel to visit her children in Kent, Ohio and New York City. Brenda was determined to have fun. She loved antiquing with her sister and best friend, Robin, and always ended up buying trinkets for others, as well as herself. She had a keen eye for detail and constant instinct to take care of the people around her. It was impossible to have a conversation with her that did not include raucous laughter. Her loss is incomprehensible to the many people who loved her. Even the most finely-crafted obituary would fall short of communicating the sheer ferocity of her fight. Those who knew and loved her are welcome to attend a service to celebrate her life between the hours of 2 to 4 or 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724-335-6500. We are adhering to the CDC guidelines with the use of facial masks and social distancing. www.giglerfuneralhome.com
