Brian Keith Clark, 37, of Natrona, passed away unexpectedly at home Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. He was born Aug. 31, 1983, in Harrison Township, son of Howard W. Clark, of Natrona Heights, and the late Deborah (Sober) Clark. Brian lived his entire life in the area and was a 2002 graduate of Highlands High School. He was employed in the maintenance department of Achieva, Pittsburgh, and also worked at Pittsburgh Mills Wal Mart. Brian was of the Presbyterian faith and enjoyed Magic: The Gathering and cars. Besides his father, he is survived by a sister, Heidi L. Wallace, of Natrona, and a nephew, Dane Wallace. Besides his mother, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Dorothy J. and Jack W. Sober. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum. There will be no visitation Thursday. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Dr. Rev. Dan Muttart, officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery. Those attending are required to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Visit: www.dusterfh.com
