Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
(724) 478-1244
Brian K. Ferguson


Brian K. Ferguson Obituary
Brian K. Ferguson, 52, of Oklahoma Borough, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Born Dec. 24, 1967, in Natrona Heights, he was a son of James E. "Jim" and Judy (Walker) Ferguson, of Oklahoma Borough. Brian was a 1986 graduate of Kiski Area High School, and Penn State University. He worked as a caregiver, and was a member of the Vandergrift Fireman's Club, and the American Legion Post No. 114 in Vandergrift. He enjoyed flower gardening and taking care of his fish tanks. Brian enjoyed the companionship of his sheltie, Ruby. In addition to his parents, Brian is survived by his brothers, Gregory P. Ferguson, of Oklahoma Borough, James E. "Jim" (Lisa) Ferguson Jr., of Spring Church; niece, Chelsea Ferguson, of Orlando, Fla.; nephew, Ryan Ferguson, of Green Tree; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
At the family's request, all services are private, and have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. Private interment in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo, will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Brian's memory to the Epilepsy Foundation, 1501 Reedsdale St., Pittsburgh, PA 15233. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020
