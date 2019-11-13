|
Brian Michael Bunda, 62, of Washington Township, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in his residence. Born Feb. 9, 1957, in McKeesport, he is the son of the late Albert and Mary Sorokac Bunda. Brian had been employed by Alpha Aromatics, in O'Hara Township, as a lab manager. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Crystal McMasters Bunda, of Washington Township; his son, Michael Bunda, of St. Paul, Minn.; three daughters, Tammy (Pete) Lang, of Washington Township, Angelia Beauchamp, of White Oak, and Jamie (Mario) Delgado, of San Antonio, Texas; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews; two brothers, Lawrence (Pamela) Bunda, of Pleasant Hills, and Albert Bunda, of Sutersville; and his cat, Murphey, and granddog, Hobbs.
Family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. until time of services at 7 p.m. Friday with Father James Loew, OSB, officiating. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Port Vue.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019