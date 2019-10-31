|
Brian W. Underwood, 35, of Springdale, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. He was born Jan. 16, 1984, to his parents; father, William (Susan) Underwood, and mother, Melissa (Raymond Gibson) Turkaly. Brian was a healthcare service technician for ASCC. Inc. and was of the Presbyterian faith. He was a member of the Springdale Volunteer Fire Department and enjoyed playing pool on Mondays for Wentzels. Surviving him are fiancee, Courtney Mager, of Springdale; sons, Landon Cole and Owen Michael Underwood; father, William (Susan) Underwood, of Springdale; mother, Melissa (Raymond Gibson) Turkaly, of McDonald; sisters, Denise(Anthony) Tanilli, of Lower Burrell, and Dana (Kenneth) Bowman, of Hyde Park; stepsisters, Tonette (Jonathan) Matt, of Florida, and Tiffany (Steven) Smith, of Springdale; stepbrothers, Jason Chiusano and fiancee, Kali, of New Kensington, and Joseph Chiusano and fiancee, Denise, of Leechburg; in-laws, Wayne (Cathy) Mager, of Springdale, and Keely Mager, of New York; and grandfather, William Underwood Jr., of Cranberry. Brian was preceded in death by his grandmother, Betty Lou Underwood.
Friends will be received for visitation from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in the CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St., where services will commence at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, with burial to follow in Deer Creek Cemetery. Fireman's service will be at 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to SVFD in Brian's name.www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2019