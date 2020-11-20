Brooke Mackenzie Moyle, 20, of Allegheny Township, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident. She was born Dec. 26, 1999, in Harrison Township, to Michael T. and Susan A. (Hughan) Moyle. She lived her entire life in Allegheny Township and was of the Christian faith. Brooke was a shift lead at Tractor Supply in Natrona Heights and also a caregiver at Passavant Memorial Homes in Pittsburgh. Brooke was a 2018 graduate of Kiski Area High School and her passion was riding and training horses. She also enjoyed providing care for her horses and her boarders at her family farm and giving lessons. Her true passion was her love for her family. She was a beautiful, kind, loving person with a huge smile and generous heart. She always loved having a good time and enjoyed laughing at our crazy adventures. She will be truly and forever missed. Besides her parents, survivors include her siblings, Ashley T., Shane L., Rylie C. and Liam M. Moyle, all of Allegheny Township. Also surviving is a paternal grandmother, Janet (Swarmer) Moyle, of Vandergrift; paternal great-grandmother, Velma (Miller) Egley, of Vandergrift; maternal grandparents, Randall and Susan (Owsiany) Hughan, of Allegheny Township; one uncle; four aunts; a number of great-aunts and uncles; as well as a number of cousins. Brooke was preceded in death by her aunt, Nancy L. Moyle. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at 6 p.m. Saturday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Burial will be private. Please observe social distancing guidelines and masks are required. Visit dusterfh.com
