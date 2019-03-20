Bruce A. Bollinger, 67, of West Leechburg, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. Born Sept. 15, 1951, in Natrona Heights, he was a son of the late Jackson A. Bollinger and Emma E. (Kehrley) Bollinger. Bruce was a 1969 graduate of Har-Brack High School, and obtained his associate degree from New Kensington Commercial School. He worked in the lab for both Triangle Circuits and Leading Technologies, and was last employed by Community Market in Lower Burrell. He enjoyed bowling and talking about cars and motorcycles. In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by his wife, Frances E. (Reid) Bollinger; granddaughter, Cora L. Bollinger; brother, Ronald Bollinger; and a sister, Brenda Hougg. He is survived by his daughters, Amanda (Pete McNeal) Bollinger, of West Leechburg, and Elizabeth Bollinger, of West Leechburg; grandchildren, Cassidy R. Bollinger, Violet, Jesse and Colby McNeal; siblings, Carol (Dan) Conroy, of West Tarentum, Diana (Terry) Smay, of East Deer, and Chuck (Rose) Bollinger, of Lower Burrell; and nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the celebration of life tribute service at 3 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, in the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 300 Market St., Leechburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions made to the United Cerebral Palsy of Pennsylvania, 200 N. Third St., Eighth Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17108, in memory of Cora Bollinger; or the , 112 Washington Place, Suite 1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary