Bruce J. Hemphill, 68, of Buffalo Township, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at his home. Bruce was born June 21, 1950, in Natrona Heights, a son of the late Helen I. (Falkner) and James E. Hemphill. He was a 1968 graduate of Freeport Area High School and a graduate of Geneva College. Bruce served his country for four years in the Air Force. He owned and operated his own software design business for many years. Bruce enjoyed board games, reading, crossword puzzles, geocaching, and various hobbies through the years, including kite-making, rock polishing, photography and clock repair. Bruce is survived by a brother, Roy E. Hemphill Sr., of Whittier, Calif.; his sister and brother-in-law, Susan M. and Robert Johns, of Freeport; nephews, William Hemphill, of Whittier, Calif., Roy E. Hemphill Jr. and Liz Morasso, of Los Angeles, Calif.; and niece, Rebecca S., wife of Neil Whitehill, of Emlenton. He is also survived by his great-nephews, Jack E. Whitehill and Holden E. and Avery A. Johns. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; and his nephew, James J. Johns.

At Bruce's request, there will be no public visitation, and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

