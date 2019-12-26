|
Bruno Zawrotnaik Jr., 70, of Russellton, West Deer Township, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. He was born Dec. 6, 1949, in Indianola to the late Bruno and Pauline (Soliznoff) Zawrotnaik Sr. Bruno has lived in Russellton most of his life. He was a postal worker for over 18 years, and also an electrician repairing HVAC. He was a member of Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Russellton, American Legion Post 593, Russellton, the Owl's Club, Russellton and the , Rural Ridge. Bruno loved the Steelers and Pirates, shooting pool and doing crossword puzzles. Survivors include his children Jason P. (Sarah) Zawrotnaik, of Apopka, Fla., and Christine L. Zimny, of Eustis, Fla., grandchildren, Jonathan, Justin, Jason, Morgan and Braiden; and his sister, Barbara J. Labounty, of Russellton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Charlene (Gorham) Zawrotnaik; and his brother, Stanley Zawrotnaik.
Friends received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where a blessing service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating. He will be laid to rest near his parents in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to West Deer American Legion, P.O. Box 221, Curtisville, PA 15032. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2019