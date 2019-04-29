Byron E. "Buck" Shrader, 82, of South Buffalo Township, passed away peacefully Friday, April 26, 2019, of heart failure, with his wife beside him. Buck was born Sept. 29, 1936, in New Kensington, a son of the late Emma D. (Kratovil) and Byron C. Shrader. Buck was a 1954 graduate of Springdale High School. He spent a year at Penn State DuBois, and then enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Germany for three years. After his honorable discharge, he came home and took a research technician position at Gulf Research in Harmarville. When Gulf Research facility was donated to the state of Pennsylvania and became the University of Pittsburgh Applied Research Center, Buck continued as a technician for Pitt until his retirement in 1998. Buck was an active and devoted member of the South Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department. He was a very active member of Springdale VFW Post 1437. A lifetime member of the Eastern Competitive Trail Ride Association (ECTRA), he has received their Top Volunteer Service Award by timing over 8,000 miles of rides. He was also a longtime member of the American Endurance Ride Conference (AERC), and received their Volunteer Service Award in 2015. He loved working at the South Buffalo Township Fire Department and received their Outstanding Community Service Award in 2015. Buck was a patriot who always took great pride in participating in Veteran's Day ceremonies and activities at the Springdale VFW. Buck enjoyed watching the Pirates and the Steelers. He loved passing on his knowledge of golfing, hunting, fishing, and camping, to younger family members. Buck is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Donna L. (Lohr) Shrader; sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Richard Koitzsch, of Lansdale, Pa.; brother-in-law, Robert and Lesley Lohr, of Shenandoah, W.Va.; and sister-in-law, Denise Lohr, of Pittsburgh. He is also survived by two nephews, Keith and Ky Koitzsch; and a niece, Kenda and Paul Adam; and had close relationships with numerous cousins, too many to mention.

All services are private.

The family would like memorial contributions to be made in his memory to his favorite associations, South Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department, 382 Iron Bridge Road, Freeport, PA 16229, and Springdale VFW Post 1437, 1151 Pittsburgh St., Springdale, PA 15144. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary