Byron G. Wiles Jr.
1941 - 2020
Byron G. Wiles Jr., 79, of Leechburg, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. He was born April 5, 1941, in New Kensington, to the late Byron George and Virginia L. Davis Wiles Sr. Barney was a 1960 graduate of Springdale High School and worked in construction for many years. He was chairman of the planning commission in Frazer for seven years, and was involved in the Pittsburgh Mills Mall project. He was a member of the Springdale Open Bible Church and was also involved in the church's construction. He is survived by his sister, Joan E. Lang, of New Kensington; brothers, Timothy E. (Ruth) Wiles and Russell D. Wiles, both of Springdale; daughter, Virginia M. "Ginger" Wiles, of Massachusetts; two granddaughters; and five stepchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Kay Givens Wiles; daughter, Dawn M. Wiles; and brother, Clifford C. Wiles. Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, with a funeral service at 6 p.m. in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., trusted by your family for generations, 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Please wear a mask. www.rossgwalker.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2020.
