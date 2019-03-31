C. Armand Policicchio, 89, of Vandergrift, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, in Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Butler. Born Dec. 8, 1929 in Vandergrift, he was a son of the late Paul and Jenny (Martino) Policicchio. Armand lived in Vandergrift all of his life and was a 1948 graduate of Vandergrift High School. He proudly served our country with the Army during the Korean War. Armand worked as a salesman for Archway Cookie Co. for many years. He worked as a part-time funeral assistant for the Brady-Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., for many years as well. He was a member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, its Men's Club, and a former Cub Scout leader with the church. Armand was also the custodian for St. Gertrude Church, and former sexton for St. Gertrude Cemetery. He was a life member of the Lower Burrell VFW. Armand enjoyed gardening and baking pies. He most loved spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa (Ross) Policicchio, who passed away on Nov. 8, 2016; and his brothers, Urban, Mario, John, and Frank Policicchio. Armand is survived by his sons, Armand (Judy) Policicchio, of Vandergrift, Thomas (fiancee Kris Kennedy) Policicchio, of Houston, Texas, and Richard (Brenda) Policicchio, of Orlando; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Mary (Henry) Gee, of San Francisco, Calif.; sister-in-law, Jean Policicchio, of Bridgeville; and nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at in St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church with Father James Loew, O.S.B., as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Vandergrift, with military honor accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made in Armand's memory to St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, PA 15690. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019