Caitlin T. Kennihan, 26, of Tarentum, passed away unexpectedly at her home Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was born Nov. 17, 1993, in Pittsburgh to her father, Kim L. Kennihan and wife Preeti, of Pittsburgh, and her mother, Maria (Ramirez) Kennihan, of Tarentum. Caitlin lived her entire life in the Tarentum area and was an agent for a commercial cleaning company. She was a 2012 Highlands High School graduate and was in her second year at CCAC. Besides her parents, she is survived by her siblings, Nicole C. (Jordan) Kjanica, of Tarentum, and Ian P. Kennihan, of Pittsburgh. Also surviving are nephews Jasper and Mccall Kjanica, of Tarentum. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084 (724-224-1526). Due to covid-19, visitors are limited to 25 persons at any one time. Social distancing and masks are required. Interment will be private. Visit dusterfh.com
