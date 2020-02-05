|
|
Cameron P. Hopkin, 19, of Ruffs Dale, passed away suddenly Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. He was born Dec. 6, 2000, in Monroeville, the son of Victor and Jamie (Ruggier) Hopkin, of Ruffs Dale. He was a 2019 graduate of Yough High School, where he was a member of the football team, wrestling team, National Honors Society and many other clubs. He attended Kent State University Honors College, where he was a member of the Honors Leadership Academy. He was a chemistry major and had plans to use his education to positively impact as many lives as possible. Cameron was a kind, generous, gentle soul. He loved his family, his friends and great music. He touched the lives of all who knew him and will be forever missed. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Wade, and sister, Carli Hopkin, of Wexford; grandmother, Shelley Ruggier, of Elizabeth Township; uncles, Wendell C. (Danette) Hopkin, of Chesapeake, Va., Louis (Marcy) Hopkin, of Elizabeth Township, and Jason (Heather) Ruggier, of Cranberry Township; aunts, Melanie Ruggier, of Elizabeth Township, and Samantha (Dan) Taylor, of Buena Vista; and cousins, Ryan (Katie), Amanda (Chris), Jackie, Travis, Robyn, Matt, Lauren, Jacob, Max, Zach, Logan and Chiara. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wendell and Philomena Hopkin and Paul Ruggier. Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, and from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 7, at GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director. Service will be held at noon Friday in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Dennis Handley officiating.