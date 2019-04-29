Candace Kim "Candi" Crail, 72, formerly of Apollo, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, Pa., with her family by her side. Born Oct. 22, 1946, to Harry F. and Ruth N. Crail, she grew up in Ford City and was a member of the 1964 graduating class of Ford City High School. A resident of Apollo for many years, she retired from Allegheny Ludlum. Candi was a very kind, caring, giving, hard-working person who loved being a homemaker. She was always cooking, baking, and tending to the yard and plants, as well as doing intricate sewing projects. She also enjoyed the companionship of "Rowdy" and "Ardison." She was preceded in death by her father in 1988; mother in 2013; and an infant son, Shawn, in 1965. Survivors include her sister, Karen (Frank) Sacco, of Uniontown; sons, Nicolas J. (Andrea) Crail, of Spring Church; and Heath (Jill) Houser, of Dayton, Pa.; daughter, Amber (Sean) Ortmann, of Kittanning; grandchildren, Bryar Crail, with whom she shared a close relationship and enjoyed interacting with daily; Martina, Jilissa and Clayton Houser; and Dietrich and Lydia Ortmann. Also surviving is her niece, Christine (Ron) Sacco Antonick; and great-nephew, Vittorio Antonick, of Montville, Ohio.

Friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at MANTINI FUNERAL HOME, Ford City. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.