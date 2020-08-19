Elder Carl E. Farrell Jr., 72, of Arnold, went home to be with the Lord peacefully Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. Carl was born March 12, 1948, in Clairton, to the late Carl E. Farrell Sr. and Elizabeth (Webb) Farrell. He attended school within the Upper and Lower Burrell School District and studied welding at the Valley Vo-Tech School. His first job was detailing vehicles at Miller's Car Wash in Parnassus. Carl had a passion for baseball; He played for the Pittsburgh Farm Team and tried out for the New York Yankees. Carl had various jobs, which included Allegheny Ludlum, Edgewater Steel Mill, Good Humor, Pennex, Volkswagen, Sears, and for Mr. Sullivan D'Amico (Pechins), where he detailed his personal antique vehicle collection. He was the pastor at The True Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ in Revere, Pa., until 2014. Elder Farrell was the minister in charge at Bethlehem Temple Faith Church in Arnold, where he also was the corporate president for the trustee board. He was an ordained elder in affiliation with The True Apostolic Churches of Jesus Christ Inc. Elder Farrell's ultimate passion was evangelizing, ministering and working for the Lord. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 40 years, Jocelyn L. (Pitts) Farrell; children, Shay Buckner Jones, of Manassas, Va., David S. Pitts (Erin), of New Kensington, Minister Jeremiah A. Farrell Sr. (Christina), of Uniontown, Carl E. Farrell III, of New Kensington, Lasonne A. Mattison (Junior), of Uniontown, Sarah A. Farrell and Michelle N. Farrell, of New Kensington, Jonathan N. Farrell (Kelly), of Perryopolis, Abraham Farrell (Amanda), of Uniontown, and Isaac Z. Farrell, of New Kensington; 43 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; siblings, Robert Farrell, of San Francisco, Calif., Thelma Broughton (Julian), of Pittsburgh, and Edward Farrell, of New Kensington; sister-in-law, Lillian Farrell (Clyde), of Plum; and a host of special nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Clyde E. Farrell; son, Joshua M. Farrell; and grandson, Brandon Jones. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, PA 15068, where home-going services will be held beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. A private interment will be held at Union Cemetery in New Kensington, and private repast for the family. Please wear a mask for all services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store