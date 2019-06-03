Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Carl Emili Obituary
Carl Emili, 87, formerly of Greensburg, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, after years of battling NPH. Born in Crabtree, he attended St. Bartholomew Roman Catholic Church, spending his adult life in rural Greensburg and his later years under the loving and compassionate care of Rosebrook Assisted Living in Sarver. After his service in the Army Signal Corps during the Korean War, he returned to start his work career in the foundry at Walworth Valve Co. in South Greensburg. He later joined the housekeeping staff at Latrobe Area Hospital (now Excela Health), from where he retired in 1997. Throughout his life, he enjoyed gardening, landscaping, a clean car, and helping others. His easy-going nature and infectious smile made everyone a friend he just hadn't met yet. His sense of humor was disarming and endearing. His appetite was endless. A kid at heart, he enjoyed spending hours with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nazzareno and Ida (DelCostello) Emili; his wife, Gladys (Cantini) Emili; and his siblings, Mary Louise (John) Ferretti, John (Viola) Emili, Jessie (Bob) Marto, Olga Emili, Herman (Shirley) Emili, Beatrice (Nick) Hyduke, Rita (Greg) Grabiak and Phyllis Jane Emili. He is survived by his sister, Cecelia (John) Antinori; his son, Gregory (Debra) Emili; his grandchildren, Maureen (Adam) Caperton, Rachel Brown (partner, Matthew Beran), Laura Stefancic (fiance, Elijah Boyer), and Maria Emili (spouse, Joshua Petika); seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday in the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, where a funeral liturgy will follow at noon, with the Rev. Justin Matro, OSB, as celebrant. Inurnment will follow in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hydrocephalus Association at www.hydroassoc.org. www.bachafh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from June 3 to June 4, 2019
