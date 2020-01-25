|
|
Dr. Carl "Sonny" Josephs Jr., 78, of West Deer, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Born June 1, 1941, in West Natrona, to Carl and Franciscka (Cywinski) Josefoski Sr., he is survived by his beloved wife, Judith (DiSanti), whom he married Aug. 13, 1966, and three children, Jardanian (Kristiann) Josephs, of Oakmont, Justinian (Laura) Josephs, of Butler, Jianina (Ryan) Duchi, of Franklin Park, as well as his sister, Marcia Kotecki, and brother, Larry (Grace) Josephs. In addition, eight loving grandchildren blessed his life and hold him in memory: Giancarlo, Eleni, Giordano; Francesca, Valentina; and Alessandra, Luca and Seth. After graduating Har-Brack High School in 1959, Sonny received a bachelor of science degree in elementary education with a concentration in art/music from Clarion University in 1963, where he played first chair trumpet in the university orchestra, marching and stage bands and was a member of Phi Sigma Epsilon Fraternity. While teaching elementary school and coaching basketball for eight years, Sonny earned his master's of science in elementary science education from Indiana University in 1970. He then attended National College of Chiropractic in Lombard, Ill., receiving a second bachelor of science degree in human biology and a doctorate of chiropractic in 1975, before opening the practice of Allegheny Valley Chiropractic, in Russellton. In service to his community and through lifelong dedication to the Catholic Church and education, Sonny presided over the St. Joseph High School Board, served on/led the Athletic Committee, Financial Board, Parent-Teacher Guild and helped coach girl's varsity tennis. In addition, he was an adjunct instructor for both undergraduate and graduate studies at Carlow University. Sonny's interests were varied and engaging: an avid hunter; a Viszla dog owner and promoter; landscaper; gardener; photographer; antique restorer; woodworker; grape grower and wine maker. He was also a member of the St. Victor's Parish Choir and Pittsburgh Polish Chorus, "The Karuzela." Most importantly, Sonny was a man of love. He loved the Lord and his Catholic Faith, his wife, children and grandchildren. He would often openly share his belief that as parents, it is our responsibility to teach our children to love Jesus, so that someday, we meet again in heaven. So, we say to our dear and loving husband, father and grandfather: kochamy cie, (we love you) and dziekuje ci (thank you), until we meet again.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, PA 15076. A Christian Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Victor Parish, 527 Bairdford Road, Gibsonia, PA 15004. Everyone please meet at church. Sonny will be laid to rest at Holy Savior Cemetery.
For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 25, 2020