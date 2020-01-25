Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home
179 Starr Rd
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-1501
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home
179 Starr Rd
Russellton, PA 15076
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Victor Parish
527 Bairdford Road
Gibsonia, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Josephs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Carl Josephs Jr.


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Carl Josephs Jr. Obituary
Dr. Carl "Sonny" Josephs Jr., 78, of West Deer, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Born June 1, 1941, in West Natrona, to Carl and Franciscka (Cywinski) Josefoski Sr., he is survived by his beloved wife, Judith (DiSanti), whom he married Aug. 13, 1966, and three children, Jardanian (Kristiann) Josephs, of Oakmont, Justinian (Laura) Josephs, of Butler, Jianina (Ryan) Duchi, of Franklin Park, as well as his sister, Marcia Kotecki, and brother, Larry (Grace) Josephs. In addition, eight loving grandchildren blessed his life and hold him in memory: Giancarlo, Eleni, Giordano; Francesca, Valentina; and Alessandra, Luca and Seth. After graduating Har-Brack High School in 1959, Sonny received a bachelor of science degree in elementary education with a concentration in art/music from Clarion University in 1963, where he played first chair trumpet in the university orchestra, marching and stage bands and was a member of Phi Sigma Epsilon Fraternity. While teaching elementary school and coaching basketball for eight years, Sonny earned his master's of science in elementary science education from Indiana University in 1970. He then attended National College of Chiropractic in Lombard, Ill., receiving a second bachelor of science degree in human biology and a doctorate of chiropractic in 1975, before opening the practice of Allegheny Valley Chiropractic, in Russellton. In service to his community and through lifelong dedication to the Catholic Church and education, Sonny presided over the St. Joseph High School Board, served on/led the Athletic Committee, Financial Board, Parent-Teacher Guild and helped coach girl's varsity tennis. In addition, he was an adjunct instructor for both undergraduate and graduate studies at Carlow University. Sonny's interests were varied and engaging: an avid hunter; a Viszla dog owner and promoter; landscaper; gardener; photographer; antique restorer; woodworker; grape grower and wine maker. He was also a member of the St. Victor's Parish Choir and Pittsburgh Polish Chorus, "The Karuzela." Most importantly, Sonny was a man of love. He loved the Lord and his Catholic Faith, his wife, children and grandchildren. He would often openly share his belief that as parents, it is our responsibility to teach our children to love Jesus, so that someday, we meet again in heaven. So, we say to our dear and loving husband, father and grandfather: kochamy cie, (we love you) and dziekuje ci (thank you), until we meet again.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, PA 15076. A Christian Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Victor Parish, 527 Bairdford Road, Gibsonia, PA 15004. Everyone please meet at church. Sonny will be laid to rest at Holy Savior Cemetery.
For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -