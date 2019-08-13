|
Carl L. Comperatore, 72, of Sarver, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, while surrounded by his family, at Allegheny General Hospital. Carl was born July 5, 1947, in Natrona Heights, the son of the late Eva (Hank) and Frank Comperatore Sr. He was a 1965 graduate of Freeport High School. His friends knew him as Carl Baker. Carl served his country for four years during the Vietnam War as an air traffic control man, stationed in California. He received his honorable discharge in 1969.Carl came home and took a job with Allegheny Ludlum Steel. He worked for A&L for 20 years as a crane operator and welder at the Bagdad and Leechburg mills. Carl was then employed by McClymonds Supply and transit, where he retired as a welder. Carl was a member of the Freeport Eagles. He had been a member of the Sarver Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He and his wife had enjoyed trail riding on their horses. He enjoyed the outdoors, target shooting, fishing, singing karaoke, going to Lernerville Speedway and spending time with his friends at the Sarver Vets. Carl is survived by his wife of 31 years, Kathleen A. (Martin) Comperatore; two daughters, Kelly and Doug Meeder, of Shaler Township, Dawn Comperatore-Schafer, of Leechburg; his son, Corey and Helen Comperatore, of Buffalo Township; and his stepson, Steve Warheit, of Freeport. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren; three half-brothers; and a half-sister.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., in Freeport. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. following the visitation with Pastor Rob Wilson, of Zion United Methodist Church, of Sarver, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sarver Veterans Club, 641 Sarver Road, Sarver, PA 16055. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 13, 2019