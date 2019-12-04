|
Carl W. Ross, 95, completed his journey here on Earth Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Carl was born at his parents' home in New Kensington, Westmoreland County, Oct. 15, 1924, the son of the late Carl W. Ross and Carrie (Uncapher). He was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy, and brothers, Donald and Charles, as well as his loving wife, Louise. Carl is survived by his six children, daughters, Janet Schuchman, Joyce (Charles) Andrews and Beverly (Thomas) McClung; and sons, Wesley (Holley) Ross, Mark (Gayle) Ross and Kenneth Ross; 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; and six nieces and nephews. Carl was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Greensburg, where he served as an Elder, deacon, Sunday School superintendent, assisted with serving Second Sunday Suppers and was a weekly participant in the Men's Breakfast Bible Study discussion group. He was a past master of Leechburg Masonic Lodge No. 577 Free and Accepted Masons, and a member of the Greensburg Lodge No. 225 Free and Accepted Masons. He was an active member of the greater Greensburg community, delivering "Meals on Wheels" for many years, and serving in various capacities with Boy Scouts, Christian Layman, Salvation Army and as mental health coordinator for Westmoreland County. Carl loved music and played the saxophone and clarinet. He was a longtime member of the Alle-Kiski Barbershop Chorus where he often served as the MC for their performances and also sang in barbershop quartets. A natural athlete, Carl was well-known in the Greensburg area fast pitch softball league, pitching for many years for the First Presbyterian Church softball team. In his later years, he became an avid golfer and joined the Westmoreland Men's Senior Golf League and even had several "Hole-in-One" shots of which he was very proud. Carl was a decorated veteran of World War II, landing on Utah Beach in Normandy, France, June 13, 1944. He was honorably discharged from the Army Dec. 20, 1945, having achieved the rank of sergeant, from the 126th Ordnance Medium Maintenance Company. Following his discharge after the war, Carl attended Albion College and Duff's Business School. He eventually accepted a position with West Penn Power Company, retiring from West Penn after 33 years of service spent primarily in the employment/recruiting division of the personnel department.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church of Greensburg, located at 300 S. Main St., Greensburg. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE First St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, www.parkinson.org. or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, pancan.org. or The First Presbyterian Church of Greensburg, PO Box 1038, Greensburg, PA 15601 or Pine Run Presbyterian Church, 1117 White Cloud Road, Apollo, PA 15613. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019