Carla L. Krider, 56, of Lower Burrell, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at St. Margaret Hospital, Pittsburgh, after being ill for the past eight months. She was born June 11, 1963, in Harrison Township, a daughter of the late Virginia Lichok. Carla lived most of her life in New Kensington, where she was a homemaker and of the Christian faith. Carla graduated from Highlands High School and enjoyed playing bingo. Survivors include her sons, Seth D. (Anna) Krider, of Salisbury, Md., and Luke "JE" Krider, of San Diego, Calif.; grandchildren, Willow and Wren Krider; and sister, Kimberly (Terry) Crawford, of Brackenridge. She was preceded in death by her mother only. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Interment will be private. Visit dusterfh.com.