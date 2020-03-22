|
Carmella J. Maruco, 100, of Lower Burrell, formerly of Penn Hills, died Monday, March 16, 2020, in Concordia at Ridgewood, Plum Borough. She was born Sept. 19, 1919, in Pittsburgh, to the late George and Christina Caputo Siciliano, and had been a resident of Penn Hills until moving to Lower Burrell in 2019. Mrs. Maruco was a member of St. Gerard Majella Roman Catholic Church, Penn Hills, and worked as a hairdresser for Mansmann, East Liberty, as well as Hair Happening in Shadyside until age 79. She enjoyed her work as a hairdresser, her clients as well as her coworkers. She also enjoyed music, dancing, and spending time with her family, especially her grandson. She was a beautiful person inside and out and never looked her age. Everyone who knew her loved her. She was always a sweet, kind, loving wife, mother and friend. She will be deeply missed. Our lasting memory of her was enjoying her 100th birthday dinner at Hill Crest Country Club, Lower Burrell. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ellen Aysse, of Lower Burrell; grandson, Dean, of Miami, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carmen J. Maruco; brothers, Phillip, August and Anthony Siciliano; two sisters, Laura O'Mara and Matilda "DeeDee" Pallotta; and son-in-law, Robert Aysse. The family suggests donations made in her name to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023. Private arrangements and interment at Twin Valley Mausoleum, Delmont by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com.