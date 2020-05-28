Dr. Carmen C. Provenzo, 90, of Lower Burrell, died Saturday May 23, 2020, in Belair Nursing Home, Lower Burrell. He was born Dec. 2, 1929, in New Kensington, to the late Joseph and Angeline Gallion Provenzo, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Dr. Provenzo received a Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh and worked as curriculum coordinator for Penn Hills School District, and had also worked as a principal for North American Martyrs School, Monroeville. He was an Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell, and the Sons of Italy. He enjoyed woodworking, stained glass, painting and various other crafts. He also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, gardening, various projects and spending time with his family. He is survived by his five sons, Christopher Provenzo, of Lower Burrell, Joseph D. (Tanya) Provenzo, of Phoenix, Ariz., Michael (Kathy) Provenzo, of New Kensington, Matthew (Sandra) Provenzo, of Export, and Patrick (Florence) Provenzo, of Ambridge; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Adeline M. Ferrari Provenzo, May 29, 2007; sister, Theresa O'Hearn; and brother, Guy Provenzo. Private visitation, Christian funeral Mass in St. Margaret Mary Church and burial in Greenwood Memorial Park are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com. The family suggests donations be made in his name to Lower Burrell Meals on Wheels.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 28, 2020.