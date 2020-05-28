Carmen C. Provenzo
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carmen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Carmen C. Provenzo, 90, of Lower Burrell, died Saturday May 23, 2020, in Belair Nursing Home, Lower Burrell. He was born Dec. 2, 1929, in New Kensington, to the late Joseph and Angeline Gallion Provenzo, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Dr. Provenzo received a Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh and worked as curriculum coordinator for Penn Hills School District, and had also worked as a principal for North American Martyrs School, Monroeville. He was an Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell, and the Sons of Italy. He enjoyed woodworking, stained glass, painting and various other crafts. He also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, gardening, various projects and spending time with his family. He is survived by his five sons, Christopher Provenzo, of Lower Burrell, Joseph D. (Tanya) Provenzo, of Phoenix, Ariz., Michael (Kathy) Provenzo, of New Kensington, Matthew (Sandra) Provenzo, of Export, and Patrick (Florence) Provenzo, of Ambridge; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Adeline M. Ferrari Provenzo, May 29, 2007; sister, Theresa O'Hearn; and brother, Guy Provenzo. Private visitation, Christian funeral Mass in St. Margaret Mary Church and burial in Greenwood Memorial Park are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com. The family suggests donations be made in his name to Lower Burrell Meals on Wheels.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
7243354118
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved