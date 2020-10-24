1/1
Carmen F. Amelio
1932 - 2020
Carmen F. "Junie" Amelio, 87, of Natrona Heights, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 4, 1932, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Carmine and Theresa (Puleo) Amelio. Junie was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Army. He retired in 1995 as a draftsman from Westinghouse, Cheswick. He was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Natrona Heights. Junie enjoyed playing and watching golf, taking care of his yard and traveling with his late wife. He is survived by his stepchildren, Albert Meta (Shelia Harvey), James (Sue) Meta, Carmella (Frank) Messmer, Joseph (Bonnie) Meta, Thomas (Cheryl) Meta, Nicholas (Callie) Meta, Robert (Patricia) Meta, Samuel (Mary Jane) Meta and Larry (Dawn) Meta; and by his numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Junie was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine (Plocido) Meta Amelio, Dec. 22, 2001; stepson, Michael Meta; and by his brothers, Albert Sr. and Samuel Amelio. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Most Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will be in Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery, Ross Township. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face coverings and social distancing. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom
OCT
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom
OCT
28
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom
OCT
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
Funeral services provided by
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
7242248688
