With great sadness, we announce Carol A. (Waros) Markle, 60, lost her courageous battle Wednesday, May 1, 2019, after a long illness.She was the beloved wife of Alan (his children Alan Jr., Angel and Stacey); dear sister of William Waros (Nancy), Monica Waros and Christine Hamilton (Stewart); nieces, Lindsay (Michael) and Kelsey; and nephews, Brenden and Garrett. Carol spent her career in retail sales management and as an executive assistant. She always made everyone smile, feel comfortable and loved. Carol also had a passion for all animals. Her two most recent "canine boys", Sheldon and Einstein, will miss her affection.The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the staff of Allegheny Health Network for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Western PA Humane Society or to Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

Arrangements were made by CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME INC., Penn Hills. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, in the mausoleum chapel of Greenwood Memorial Park Cemetery, 104 Melwood Road, New Kensington. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 8, 2019