|
|
Carol A. Penman, 74, of New Kensington, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 in Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot. She was born April 26, 1945, in New Kensington, to Betty Cashdollar Powhutsky, of Brackenridge, and the late Carl J. Powhutsky, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Mrs. Penman attended Bibleway Christian Fellowship Church, New Kensington, and worked as a receptionist for Westmoreland County Community College, New Kensington. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Melissa B. (Michael) Rusak, of Raleigh, N.C.; two grandchildren, Caiden and Sophia Rusak; and a brother, Carl (Sandy) Powhutsky, of Sarver. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, David George Penman.
Private arrangements and burial in Greenwood Memorial Park are entrusted to THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell.
www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020