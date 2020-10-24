Carol Crosby Ciuca, 84, of Parks Township, went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ Thursday, Oct 22, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 15, 1936, in Vandergrift, the daughter of the late Eli and Ester (Fox) Crosby. Carol was a graduate of Vandergrift High School. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed every moment with her family. She is survived by four sons, Douglas (Liz) Ciuca and Ray Ciuca and Richard (Laura) Ciuca, of Vandergrift, and Robert (Tracey Fryer) Ciuca, of Apollo; grandchildren, Gina Ciuca, of Tarentum, Joshua (Roxanna) Ciuca, of London, England, Stephen (Sarah) Ciuca, of Vandergrift, Lindsey Ciuca, Robbie (Jerrica) Ciuca, Ryan Ciuca, all of Apollo, Jesse Ciuca, of Washington Township, John (Tara) Deemer and Alissa Cannon, of Kingsley, Pa., Erika (Brendan) Kelley, of Pittsburgh, and Aaron (Kelly) Ciuca, of Vandergrift; great-grandchildren, Liam, Finnegan, Liliana, Colson, Colton, Brendan, Tiziano, Maci, Sofia and Constantino. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Henry Ciuca; and eight siblings, Harriet (Homer) Ainsworth, Sarah (George) Summerville, Eli (Betty) Crosby, Anna (Arnold) Leeper, Evelyn (Dwight) Weigand, Gladys (Robert) McClelland, Ronald (Janet) Crosby and two infants, Jackie and Thomas Eugene. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, with Pastor Ryan Pucsh and Pastor James Arter officiating at the JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, PA 15690, 724-567-7006. A private burial will take place at Greenwood Memorial Mausoleum. Online condolences may be made at www.Gamblefh.com
