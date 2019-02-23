Carol E. Segorek, 85, of Vandergrift, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Born Oct. 7, 1933, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Beth Virginia (Greenawalt) Geyer. Carol was a graduate of Vandergrift High School, class of 1951. She lived in Vandergrift most of her life and was employed at the Fashion Store and United Cleaning Co., both formerly of Vandergrift, as a clerk. Carol was a member of the former First Evangelical Lutheran Church and was a life member of the DAV Ladies' Auxiliary, Chapter No. 36, both of Vandergrift. She enjoyed volunteering at the Kiski Valley Cat and Kitten Rescue and The Pet Connection. Carol loved listening to music. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Lee Clowes. Carol is survived by her husband of 68 years, Fred J. Segorek, of Vandergrift; two daughters, Nancy (Dave) Fitzgerald, of Vandergrift, and Stacey (Ron Poleski) Peppler, of Parks Township; sister-in-law, Lillian (Geno) Pernazza, of Freeport; and several nieces and nephews.

At Carol's request, all services were private and entrusted to the care of BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift.

Memorial contributions may be made in Carol's memory to the Kiski Valley Cat and Kitten Rescue, P.O. Box 19, Apollo, PA 15613; The Pet Connection, 127 Sunrise Drive, Avonmore, PA 15618; or Heartland Hospice, 3520 Route 130, Irwin, PA 15642. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and Dr. Pal Muthappan for their kindness and assistance during this difficult time. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2019