1/1
Carol Eisenman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Eisenman, 81, of Winter Haven, Fla., formerly of Lower Burrell, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. Carol was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and is survived by her husband of 62 years, Edwin Paul, and her children, Brian (Mary), of Lakeland, Fla., Pamela, of New Kensington, and Melissa (Frank) Phillips, of Lower Burrell. She is also survived by her brother, Wayne Byers, of San Antonio, Texas, and sisters, Lois Jones, of Rimersburg, Kay Hollingsworth, of Winter Haven, Fla., and Ellen (Rich) Greenawalt, of Sligo, Pa. Surviving grandchildren include Kristen Eisenman, of Lakeland, Fla., Lisa (Bill) Deer, of Indian Head, Md., Ashley (Sam) Hopps, of Clinton, Tiffany Eisenman, of Chevy Chase, Md., Chad (Kim) Eisenman, of West Deer Township, D.J. (Kayla) Elter, of New Kensington, Frank Phillips, of Pittsburgh, and Ken Phillips, of Kittanning. She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Pauline (Gathers Will) Byers, brothers Larry and Dean and sisters Dawn Wensel and Vera Montgomery. Carol was a devoted member of Faith Baptist Church in Winter Haven, Fla., where she was a member of the choir. She also was an avid reader and baker and was known for her infectious laugh. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 3, 2020
Eileen Stamps
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved