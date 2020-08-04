Carol Eisenman, 81, of Winter Haven, Fla., formerly of Lower Burrell, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. Carol was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and is survived by her husband of 62 years, Edwin Paul, and her children, Brian (Mary), of Lakeland, Fla., Pamela, of New Kensington, and Melissa (Frank) Phillips, of Lower Burrell. She is also survived by her brother, Wayne Byers, of San Antonio, Texas, and sisters, Lois Jones, of Rimersburg, Kay Hollingsworth, of Winter Haven, Fla., and Ellen (Rich) Greenawalt, of Sligo, Pa. Surviving grandchildren include Kristen Eisenman, of Lakeland, Fla., Lisa (Bill) Deer, of Indian Head, Md., Ashley (Sam) Hopps, of Clinton, Tiffany Eisenman, of Chevy Chase, Md., Chad (Kim) Eisenman, of West Deer Township, D.J. (Kayla) Elter, of New Kensington, Frank Phillips, of Pittsburgh, and Ken Phillips, of Kittanning. She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Pauline (Gathers Will) Byers, brothers Larry and Dean and sisters Dawn Wensel and Vera Montgomery. Carol was a devoted member of Faith Baptist Church in Winter Haven, Fla., where she was a member of the choir. She also was an avid reader and baker and was known for her infectious laugh. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.



