Carol Sharer Hess Finley, 85, formerly of New Kensington, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, to be with her Lord with her children by her side.Carol was born in New Kensington, daughter of the late Clifford and Blanche (Schafer) Sharer. She lived in the area all her life. She graduated from Ken High and while raising her children went to nursing school and graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing. Her lifelong dream was to become a nurse and was very proud to be one. She worked at Citizens and Allegheny Valley Hospital and did private duty before retiring. Carol was of strong faith and was a member of the Curtisville Methodist Church. In her earlier years, she taught Sunday school.Carol loved music, especially gospel. She knew the words to any gospel song and loved to sing with anyone and also played the piano.She loved to read with a bag of peanut M and Ms beside her. She also loved to dance, crochet, loved to paint and sketched all her children?s portraits. She enjoyed joking around and being with friends and family. She was very caring and giving to those less fortunate and in need of help. She will be especially missed by her best friend, Tammy, her daughter, who took care of her every day. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Blanche (Schafer) Sharer; her first husband, Donald Hess Sr.; and her second husband, Edwin G. Finley; her brother, Ronald Sharer; stepson, Brian Finley; daughter, Linda Hess Bocko Neely; and great-grandson, Albert Barcus. She is survived by her sons, Donald (Joan) Hess Jr. and David E. Finley; daughters, Tammy Hess Finley and Kim Hess Graham; her sister, Ethel (Donald) Blumetti; and brother, Clifford (Ann) Sharer; grandchildren, Jaime Bocko, Jessica (Jim) Quinn, Joshua (Andrea) Hess, David S. (Adrienne) Finley, Matthew Finley, and Amber and Kacey Mancerella; and seven great grandchildren. Viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. Rev. Dean Ward will officiate. Interment will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. rossgwalker.com.