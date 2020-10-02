Carol L. McGinnis, 83, of New Kensington, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the Willows of Presbyterian Senior Care, Oakmont. She was born May 12, 1937, in Euclid, Ohio, to the late William and Donna Washner Koch, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Mrs. McGinnis was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and worked as a travel agent for Via Travel, New Kensington, and had also worked for WQED. She enjoyed golfing, playing bridge and traveling. She is survived by her two sons, Michael Kevin (Laura) McGinnis Jr., of Oklahoma, and William F. (Danielle) McGinnis, of Florida; five grandchildren, Shannan (Kyle), Kaitlyn, Grace McGinnis, Erin McGinnis and Justin McGinnis; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary (Clark) Brown, of Northfield, Ohio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael K. McGinnis Sr. Private services and burial in Greenwood Memorial Park are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, ARNOLD AND LOWER BURRELL. www.RusiewiczFH.com
