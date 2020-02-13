|
Carol M. (Szazynski) Riems, of Monroeville, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.She was the beloved wife for 57 years of Jerry Riems, loving mother of Jeffrey Riems and Leslie Riems, grandmother of Jerry (Kristen) and Alex, great-grandmother of Lennox, sister of Alithea (late Bernard) Klavon and the late Timothy (Carol) Szazynksi and sister-in-law of Lorraine (Vincent) Gonsowski and Georgeanne Mayfield. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at MAURICE L. KNEE LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S&T Bank), Plum, PA 15239. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at North American Martyrs Roman Catholic Church, Monroeville. Entombment will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery, Millvale.