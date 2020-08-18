Carol (DiLuigi) Salerno, 62, of Harwick, passed away suddenly at her home Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. She was born June 6, 1958, in Pittsburgh, to her parents, the late Ralph and Rita Christy DiLiugi. Carol worked as an administrative assistant at Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business. The loves of her life were her granddaughter, Megan, and her son, Matt. Carol enjoyed photography, making masks for the pandemic, estate sales and especially spending time with her family. Surviving her are her loving son, Matthew (Joyce) Salerno, and granddaughter, Megan, of Penn Hills; sister, Kathy Campbell; brother, Ralph (Maryann) DiLuigi, sister, Jeanne (Bill) Cotter, as well as nieces and nephews, Michelle (Chris) Dulovich, Luke DiLuigi, Nick (Katrina) Cotter, Christy (Jason) Mineweaser and Laura Cotter (Travis and Zakara Day). Mrs. Salerno's services and interment are private for her immediate family. Arrangements are entrusted to the CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The Susan G. Koman Breast Cancer Foundation. To sign the guestbook or leave a condolence, please visit www.jarviefuneralhome.com
