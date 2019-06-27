Sister Carol Tenerovich, CDP, formerly Sister Leanne, 76, of McCandless Township, went to her eternal reward Monday, June 24, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh, and baptized at St. Joseph's Church in Verona. She entered the Sisters of Divine Providence in 1959 from Our Lady of Victory Parish, Harwick. Sister Carol professed Final Vows Aug. 13, 1967. For many years, Sister Carol served as a Catholic school teacher in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Ohio. She received her bachelor's degree from La Roche College (now University). Sister Carol also ministered in Faith Formation in the Diocese of Wheeling, W.Va. and in parishes in Ohio, Missouri, South Carolina and Georgia. In her "retirement" due to multiple sclerosis, Sister Carol volunteered at Providence Family Support Center on the North Side and participated in St. Dismas Prison Ministry Weekends. Sister Carol received the "Marie de la Roche Award" from her religious community in 2005, and the "Volunteer of the Year" in 2009 from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. She was preceded in death by her parents, James B. and Dorothy A. (Farabaugh) Tenerovich; and brother-in-law, Don Wiles. Sister Carol is survived by Cecilia "Cel" Bash (Bob Mitro), James "Jim" Tenerovich (Renee), Lisa Tenerovich (David Funderburk), Aurelia "Rel" Wiles and Patricia "Patty" Wade (Randy); nieces; nephews; and the Sisters of Divine Providence and their Associates.

Viewing will take place from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Providence Heights, with a wake service at 7 p.m., and from 10 to 10:40 a.m. Saturday, June 29. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in Mother of Divine Providence Chapel, 9000 Babcock Blvd., Allison Park. Burial will follow in the Sisters' Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to ANTHONY G. STAAB FUNERAL HOME INC.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Sisters of Divine Providence, 9000 Babcock Blvd., Allison Park, PA 15101. Visit us at www.staabfuneral.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch from June 27 to June 28, 2019