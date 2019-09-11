|
|
Carole Ann (Patterson) Morrison, of The Villages, Fla., went to be with the Lord Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, after a courageous seven-year battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born and raised in Turtle Creek, daughter of George and Rose (Pivik) Patterson. She remained a "Creeker" at heart, even while her allegiance switched to the Kiski Area Cavaliers as she followed her son, Jonathan, through his school years. Carole received her diploma from the St. Francis School of Nursing and spent the next 40 years working as an RN in various Pittsburgh area venues. At age 60, she returned to school and received her BSN from Penn State in May 2012, one month after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Carole was fun-loving and outgoing, and will be remembered for her sense of humor, her kindness and concern for her friends and family. As a member of St. James the Greater Church in Apollo, Carole belonged to the Tuesday Morning Prayer Group and the Rosary Confraternity. She also participated in the faith community nursing program, consolation ministry, RCIA faith formation classes and volunteered for other parish functions. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, John; son, Jonathan (Lauren), of Greenville, N.C.; sister, Patricia (Dennis) Damico; and nieces, Jennifer Damico and Julie (Patrick) Kennell, all of Churchill.
At Carole's request, there will be no viewing. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at St. Vincent De Paul Church in Wildwood, Fla. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. James the Greater Church in Apollo, at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Network (pancan.org/donate).
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019