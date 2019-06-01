Home

Carole J. Moyer


Carole J. Moyer Obituary
Carole J. (Orait) Moyer, 76, of Lower Burrell, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at home. She was born July 31, 1942, in New Kensington. Carole grew up in Harmar Township, and lived in Lancaster, Pa., for many years before moving to Lower Burrell 20 years ago. She was a graduate of Springdale High School. Carole was an avid reader. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth (Orait) Klass, and stepfather, Frank "Red" Klass, and her husband, William Moyer. Survivors include her aunt, Betty Lou Goldsheater, of Harmar Township, and cousins.
Per Carole's request, there will be no visitation. Service and Interment is private. Arrangements are entrusted to the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME INC., Creighton.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 1, 2019
