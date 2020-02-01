Home

Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
More Obituaries for Carole Kamecher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole L. Kamecher


1934 - 2020
Carole L. Kamecher Obituary
Carole L. (Ahsmann) Kamecher, 85, of North Irwin, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at home, after a 12-year courageous battle with Alzheimer^^s. She was born July 18, 1934, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Walter and Dorothy Ahsmann and was also preceded in death by her siblings, Emma Jane Ruthe, Walter Ahsmann and Constance Harper. Carole was a member of Norwin Alliance Church. She enjoyed working with children in the church nursery, organizing children^^s birthday parties, and she was also a former Girl Scout leader. She is survived by her husband of more than 66 years, John G. Kamecher; her children, John M (Juanita) Kamecher, Karen A. Diaz and Debra M. (Timothy J.) Ruhl; her seven grandchildren, Bryan and John Kamecher Jr., Alejandro and Joshua Diaz and Timothy, Tyler and Kayla Ruhl; her great-grandchildren, Tiffany, Spencer and Jaxon; also nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin. A funeral service will be held Monday in Norwin Alliance Church, with the Rev. Robert Daniels officiating. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
