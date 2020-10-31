Carole T. Huet, 87, of Natrona Heights, died at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Harrison Township, after an illness for which she was hospitalized for three and one half weeks. She was born Nov. 16, 1932, in Tarentum, Allegheny County, daughter of the late Dr. Albert E. Mosley and Edith Thomas and lived in this area all of her life. She graduated from Penn State with a degree in home economics and English. She was an English teacher for Highlands School District and substitute for home economics for 25 years. She retired in 1993. She was a member of Guardian Angels - Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum. She was a Eucharistic minister and a member of the Christian Mothers. She enjoyed reading, cooking and traveling, was a founding member of History and Landmarks and Community Library of Allegheny Valley and member of the Frazer Township Garden Club. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, James A. Huet, of Harrison Township; four sons, Thomas V. Huet (Cheryl), of Harrison Township, James C. Huet (Gina), of Harrison Township, John W. Huet (Donna) of Manchester by the Sea, Mass., and David R. Huet (Tina) of Ferdina Beach, Fla.; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and brother, Steven Mosley (Gayle), of Monroeville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Albert E. and Edith Thomas Mosley. The family will receive friends from 9 until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at KRYNICKI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1007 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Guardian Angels - Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Interment will be at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. Donations may be made to the Community Library of Allegheny Valley, 1522 Broadview Blvd., Natrona Heights, PA 15065. Condolences maybe made at www.krynickifh.com
