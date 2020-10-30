Caroline A. Hans, 77, of Arnold, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Jules Hans; and loving mother of the late Paul and Michael Hans. Caroline is survived by her brother, Edward (Carol) Palchinski; brother-in-law, Charles (Elizabeth) Witas; nephew, Charles (Hazel) Witas; and a niece, Pamela (Dieter) Stammer. She enjoyed playing Keno and Bingo with her friends, Gloria, Lou, Fay and Marty. A special thanks to Gloria Nesbit, who took care of Caroline for the past six years. Family and friends are welcome from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, followed by a memorial service in the funeral home chapel. The private burial will take place in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell. Due to the current social restrictions and respect for the family, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com
