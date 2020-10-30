1/1
Caroline A. Hans
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Caroline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Caroline A. Hans, 77, of Arnold, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Jules Hans; and loving mother of the late Paul and Michael Hans. Caroline is survived by her brother, Edward (Carol) Palchinski; brother-in-law, Charles (Elizabeth) Witas; nephew, Charles (Hazel) Witas; and a niece, Pamela (Dieter) Stammer. She enjoyed playing Keno and Bingo with her friends, Gloria, Lou, Fay and Marty. A special thanks to Gloria Nesbit, who took care of Caroline for the past six years. Family and friends are welcome from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, followed by a memorial service in the funeral home chapel. The private burial will take place in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell. Due to the current social restrictions and respect for the family, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1000 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
724-335-0100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved