Caroline Fey

Caroline Fey Obituary
Caroline Fey, 88, of Kittanning, formerly of Lower Burrell, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. She is survived by her special twin sister, Catherine Fey, of Kittanning, who you never saw without the other. Caroline and her sister Catherine will be fondly remembered by the Lower Burrell community as the ladies who where often seen strolling along Leechburg Road. She is also survived by four nieces and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Margaret (Cannon) Fey; four brothers, Charles, John "Jack," Leonard and James "Jim" Fey; and two sisters, Margaret "Rita" Kulikowski and Mary Margaret Fey (in infancy).
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in St. Margaret Mary Church in Lower Burrell. (Everyone please meet at church.) Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park. Arrangements are entrusted to FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor (724-335-6500).
www.giglerfunerahome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2019
