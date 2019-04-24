Caroline Isabel Lang, 89, of Saxonburg, passed away Easter Monday, April 22, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot. Born March 5, 1930, in Jefferson Center, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Jacob Silvis and Bertha Cunningham Silvis. She worked at Saxonburg Ceramics in her early years. She was a member of St. Joseph Parish in Cabot. Isabel enjoyed arts and crafts, baking pies and watching the Pittsburgh Pirates. Surviving are a daughter, Belinda (Donald) Leslie, of Saxonburg; a son, Larry (Sherry) Lang, of Naples, Fla.; a son, Ronald (Lori) Lang, of Saxonburg; and a daughter, Danette (Carl) Klabnik, of Saxonburg; five grandchildren, Bradley (Chelynne) Lang, Sarah (Brian) Gallo, Bryan Lang, Brandon (Jen McDowell) Lang and Matthew Leslie; four great-grandchildren, Luca Gallo, Nico Gallo, Jayna Gombos and Parker Lang; a sister, Charlotte Lefever, of DuBois, Pa.; a brother, James (Sherrie) Silvis, of Michigan; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Lang Jr., who passed away Jan. 10, 2009; daughter-in-law, Nanci Lang; and a brother, Albert Silvis.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 315 Stoney Hollow Road, Cabot. Interment will follow in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019